Shark Spotted at NYC Beach Days Before Swimming Resumes

A shark was spotted in shallow water at a popular New York City beach on Monday, just two days before swimming is allowed again after coronavirus forced beaches to shut.

Lifeguards at the Rockaway Beach say the shark was injured on a jetty and it swam around for a little while before it died. The carcass later washed ashore and it has since been removed from the beach.

New Yorkers are allowed to go back into the waters on Wednesday, three months after COVID-19 stopped all large gatherings.