Sewell speculation: Claims of micromanager mayor follow NYPD commissioner's resignation

Keechant Sewell, the first woman to lead the New York City Police Department, will step down at the end of the month -- a decision that reports claim she made after being micromanaged in the position from City Hall.

Mayor Eric Adams repeatedly praised Sewell's character and accomplishments on Tuesday, one day after the commissioner delivered her resignation to the mayor after nearly 18 months on the job.

But what the mayor won't say is why she handed in her notice. He declined to say whether Sewell gave a reason for her upcoming departure and scolded City Hall reporters who asked about the suggestion by NYPD insiders and recent reports that the commissioner felt micromanaged and unempowered to make decisions.

"If Commissioner Sewell wants to tell you why she's leaving, then you should speak to her," Adams said Tuesday. "Don't put words in her mouth that she did not tell you."

Those who know Commissioner Sewell says it's likely she will never spill the real reasons why she is walking away from a policing dream job. She is famous for avoiding the spotlight, as she did Tuesday, when she tried to stop a standing ovation in her honor.

Questions are continuing to swirl around City Hall a day after the unexpected announcement that the city's top cop is stepping down. Rana Novini reports.

Adams also refused to hint at any names for her replacement, as speculation over who could take over as the top cop already gets underway. Among the name circulating is Adams' close associate Chief of Department Chief Jeffrey Maddrey.

Sewell tried to discipline Maddrey for interfering in the arrest of a police officer. Adams on Tuesday denied that tensions over the situation caused a rift in his own relationship with Sewell, and he defended his right to be involved in NYPD decisions.

"Some people might call it a micromanager, I call it being the mayor of the city that you love," he said.

The mayor would not budge on another potential contender, his close friend Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks -- who in recent weeks is suddenly taking a more public role.

"When we're ready to make an announcement, we'll make an announcement," Adams said.