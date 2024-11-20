New Jersey

Second boy arrested for starting Evesham, NJ, wildfire, police say

Police say a second 14-year-old boy has been arrested after an Oct. 30, 2024 wildfire in Evesham Township, NJ. This comes after another boy, 14, was arrested Nov. 7, 2024 in this same incident

By Hayden Mitman

A firefighter is silhouetted against a forest fire
New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection / AP

A second boy has been arrested after, police claim, the 14-year-old took part in intentionally setting a wildfire in Evesham, NJ, on Oct. 30, 2024.

According to police, the boy, from Marlton, NJ, was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with aggravated arson and causing or risking widespread injury or damage.

The arrest is the second tied to this incident as another 14-year-old boy, also from Marlton, NJ, was arrested on similar charges on Nov. 7, 2024.

The boy, officials said, has been lodged in Middlesex Juvenile Detention Center pending his first court appearance.

Investigators also said the Oct. 30 fire may be connected to another fire that occurred in the area of Sycamore Drive on Nov. 7.

That fire consumed 375 acres before it was contained. No structures were damaged.

If you have any information on either fire, please call Evesham Police at 856-983-1116. You can also leave a confidential tip by calling 856-983-4699, emailing MahanD@eveshampd.org or texting ETPDTIP to 847411.

