School Bomb Threat Temporarily Closes NYC Early Voting Site

A bomb threat called into a New York City school Sunday temporarily suspended operations at the early voting site, police and election officials said.

Election workers and early voters were evacuated from the East Harlem school around 12 p.m. until the NYPD could provide the "all clear."

“The NYPD notified us of a bomb scare at 1573 Madison Ave, which is an early voting site. Emergency protocols were initiated immediately. Staff along w/ a handful of voters were escorted out safely,” Board of Elections Deputy Executive Director Vincent Ignizio wrote on Twitter.

We are awaiting the “all clear” from the NYPD. Once received, we will continue with voting operations until our scheduled close time of 5pm.

Any further inquiries on this matter should be referred to the NYPD. 2/2



Vincent Ignizio, Deputy Executive Director — NYC Board of Elections (@BOENYC) November 6, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police responding to the school told News 4 a student called in a pipe bomb threat.

Around 1 p.m., everyone was let back into the school after officials deemed it safe to resume normal operations.