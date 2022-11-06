School Bomb Threat Temporarily Closes NYC Early Voting Site

A bomb threat called into a New York City school Sunday temporarily suspended operations at the early voting site, police and election officials said.
Election workers and early voters were evacuated from the East Harlem school around 12 p.m. until the NYPD could provide the "all clear."
“The NYPD notified us of a bomb scare at 1573 Madison Ave, which is an early voting site. Emergency protocols were initiated immediately. Staff along w/ a handful of voters were escorted out safely,” Board of Elections Deputy Executive Director Vincent Ignizio wrote on Twitter.
Police responding to the school told News 4 a student called in a pipe bomb threat.
Around 1 p.m., everyone was let back into the school after officials deemed it safe to resume normal operations.