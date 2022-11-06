New York City

School Bomb Threat Temporarily Closes NYC Early Voting Site

Police responded to the Manhattan school and gave the all clear

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A bomb threat called into a New York City school Sunday temporarily suspended operations at the early voting site, police and election officials said.

Election workers and early voters were evacuated from the East Harlem school around 12 p.m. until the NYPD could provide the "all clear."

“The NYPD notified us of a bomb scare at 1573 Madison Ave, which is an early voting site. Emergency protocols were initiated immediately. Staff along w/ a handful of voters were escorted out safely,” Board of Elections Deputy Executive Director Vincent Ignizio wrote on Twitter. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police responding to the school told News 4 a student called in a pipe bomb threat.

Around 1 p.m., everyone was let back into the school after officials deemed it safe to resume normal operations.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York Cityearly votingbomb scare
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us