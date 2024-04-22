hate crimes

FBI helps bust Rutgers Islamic Center vandal

The vandalism happened on April 10

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 24-year-old man from New Brunswick has been arrested and federally charged for allegedly vandalizing the Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers on College Avenue earlier this month.

Jacob Beacher remained in federal custody Monday after being charged. Officials say he is not affiliated with Rutgers University. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available.

The investigation is still active and additional state charges are pending. The FBI assisted.

The Rutgers University Police Department reminds you to take reasonable safety precautions, including:

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

• Secure points of entry to buildings and all work spaces when not in use;

• Do not leave valuables unattended or unsecured in your office, residence hall room or at your work space;

• Do not prop open exterior doors;

Local

Columbia University 5 hours ago

NYPD at the ready as intensifying Columbia protests force university remote

New Jersey Apr 21

Dashcam video captures NJ road rage body slam brawl between two men

• Stay alert and attuned to people and circumstances around you;

• Report suspicious activity or persons to the police immediately.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

hate crimesRutgers
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us