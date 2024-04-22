FBI helps bust Rutgers Islamic Center vandal

A 24-year-old man from New Brunswick has been arrested and federally charged for allegedly vandalizing the Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers on College Avenue earlier this month.

Jacob Beacher remained in federal custody Monday after being charged. Officials say he is not affiliated with Rutgers University. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available.

The investigation is still active and additional state charges are pending. The FBI assisted.

The Rutgers University Police Department reminds you to take reasonable safety precautions, including:

• Secure points of entry to buildings and all work spaces when not in use;

• Do not leave valuables unattended or unsecured in your office, residence hall room or at your work space;

• Do not prop open exterior doors;

• Stay alert and attuned to people and circumstances around you;

• Report suspicious activity or persons to the police immediately.