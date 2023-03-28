18-Wheeler Crash Tears Fiery Hole in Major NJ Highway

A tractor-trailer accident on a major New Jersey highway is wreaking havoc Tuesday, chewing a hole through the median, charring an 18-wheeler and seemingly obliterating a section of the roadway, Chopper 4 video shows.

It happened on Route 78, which stretches from New York City all the way to Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, in the eastbound lanes near exit 49B (Springfield Avenue) in Union County shortly after 12 p.m.

Official details on possible injuries weren't immediately available, though NJ.com reported at least one person was seriously hurt. The website reports the crash also involved a dump truck and a pickup.

The matter is under investigation.

The highway appeared closed in both directions as of 2 p.m., with heavy flames visible from the express lanes and smoke visible from a distance away. It wasn't clear how long the closures would remain in effect.

For other traffic concerns, check out our real-time commuter alerts from all your key transit sources here.