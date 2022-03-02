Rogue Hibachi Customer Throws Food at NYC Server, Returns Later for Punch: Cops

Police are looking for a man who dined at a Hibachi restaurant in the Bronx and tried to leave without paying earlier this week, throwing food at the server who tried to stop him and coming back later to punch her in the face, authorities say.

The man rang up a bill around $70 at Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet on 161st Street Monday, then tried to leave.

A 21-year-old server confronted him outside the restaurant, at which point a fight broke out and he threw food at her, along with other employees, cops say.

He left -- only to return a short time later.

Police say he walked up to that 21-year-old server who had confronted him. She was behind the counter. He punched her in the face and ran off again, cops say.

The victim was treated at a hospital for bruising, pain and swelling and is expected to be OK.

Police released surveillance video of the confrontation (above). Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.