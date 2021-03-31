Bruckner Expressway

Road Rage Possibly Led to Fatal Shooting of 24-Year-Old Driver on Bronx Expressway: Cops

The NYPD said officers responded to the southbound Bruckner Expressway Tuesday night and found a driver with gunshot wounds to his face and chest

A driver was shot and killed Tuesday in New York City in what investigators believed to be a road rage incident.

The NYPD said officers responded to the southbound Bruckner Expressway near Exit 7A around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about shots being fired from one vehicle at another. Cops found 24-year-old Nelson Caban in the driver seat of a Honda Accord that crashed into the medium.

Caban was shot in his face and chest, according to police. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said that Caban was driving southbound when a driver in a blue sedan pulled alongside the passenger side of his vehicle and opened fire.

The suspect then drove away and no arrests have been made, police said.

An investigation is ongoing and it's unclear what the shooter's motive was but authorities say they're looking into the shooting as a road rage incident. Police remained on the scene Wednesday morning and southbound I-95 was shut down at Westchester Avenue, causing extensive delays.

