Manhattan

Road rage killing: Driver mows down man after allegedly slashing tires in Manhattan

Police say a woman and child were inside the car when one of the drivers pushed down on the accelerator, running down the other driver

By Ida Siegal

NBC Universal, Inc.

A showdown between drivers on a Manhattan block turned deadly after one driver allegedly responded to a tire slashing by moving down the other man.

Police say the fatal altercation started when the drivers of a Jetta sedan and a pick-up truck bumped into each other on East 60th Street on the Upper East Side.

A heated argument broke out between the two male drivers, prompting the 54-year-old man behind the wheel of the truck to step out and pulled out a knife. He used the knife to slash two of the tires on the Jetta, police say.

The second driver, 28, allegedly responded by stepping on the accelerator and running over the man with the knife. The 54-year-old driver of the truck was rushed to a hospital but did not survive his injuries.

The Jetta driver, meanwhile, stayed at the scene and was taken into custody by police. Officials said a woman and child inside his car at the time of the deadly collision were also taken to a hospital for evaluation.

This article tagged under:

ManhattanNYPDUpper East Side
