Rikers Island Correction Officer Stabbed 15 Times in Attack by Inmate: Officials

An accused killer behind bars at Rikers Island is set to face new charges after repeatedly stabbing a correction officer in a brutal attack, according to officials.

A Department of Correction senior official said the attack happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday at the prison's mental health facility, the Anna M. Kross Center. The officer was allegedly stabbed 15 times in the back of the head and suffered serious injuries.

The correction officer is expected to survive, a senior official said.

Law enforcement sources told NBC New York the attacker was Dennis Applewhite, who has been held at Rikers since February. The 29-year-old is accused of shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend in 2021.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the attack. DOC Commissioner Louis Molina called the incident an "unprovoked heinous and callous attack" on a member of the department.

"We will not tolerate any assaults on our Members of Service who show up to work each day to keep our jails safe. We are rearresting the individual who committed this deplorable attack. We are praying for this officer to make a speedy recovery," Molina said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.