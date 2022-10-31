Rikers Island

Rikers Island Correction Officer Stabbed 15 Times in Attack by Inmate: Officials

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An accused killer behind bars at Rikers Island is set to face new charges after repeatedly stabbing a correction officer in a brutal attack, according to officials.

A Department of Correction senior official said the attack happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday at the prison's mental health facility, the Anna M. Kross Center. The officer was allegedly stabbed 15 times in the back of the head and suffered serious injuries.

The correction officer is expected to survive, a senior official said.

Law enforcement sources told NBC New York the attacker was Dennis Applewhite, who has been held at Rikers since February. The 29-year-old is accused of shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend in 2021.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the attack. DOC Commissioner Louis Molina called the incident an "unprovoked heinous and callous attack" on a member of the department.

"We will not tolerate any assaults on our Members of Service who show up to work each day to keep our jails safe. We are rearresting the individual who committed this deplorable attack. We are praying for this officer to make a speedy recovery," Molina said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

News

Powerball 3 hours ago

Here Are the Winning Numbers for Monday's $1 Billion Powerball

GOOD NEWS 1 hour ago

Nurse Visiting NYC Helps Audience Member Who Collapsed During ‘Funny Girl' on Broadway

This article tagged under:

Rikers Island
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us