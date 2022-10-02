Rider Threatens to ‘Get My Gun' After Slashing NYC Bus Driver in Exit Spat

A man seemingly angered about having to exit the front of the bus, instead of through the back doors, slashed the driver twice before fleeing the Manhattan stop, authorities said Sunday.

Cops said the violent ordeal unfolded after the suspect and a second rider tried getting off the back of the bus after it stopped in East Harlem at West 135th Street and Broadway around 11 a.m. The pair tried to pry the rear doors open but were unsuccessful.

The riders were forced to exit at the front of the MTA bus where the suspect began arguing with the driver, demanding to know why he wouldn't open the doors at the back, police said. The argument escalated when police said the suspect spit at the driver, then pulled out a knife and slashed him twice in the arm.

The driver continued trying to get the man off of the bus when NYPD officials said the attacker threatened to "go get my gun."

Police said suspect was missing a tooth, wearing a black leather jacket with a multi-colored hoodie, black sweats and black sneakers. A canvass of the area after the attack didn't turn up any leads.

Transported to a nearby hospital, the driver's condition wasn't immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.