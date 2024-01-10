Rescues underway in New Jersey as rivers reach flood stage

Emergency crews are rescuing residents trapped in their homes in parts of New Jersey on Wednesday morning after heavy rains overnight caused rivers to rise to flood stage.

In Lodi, residents were dealing with flooding from the Saddle River, which quickly reached major flood stage early in the morning.

The river appears to have crested this morning at just over 10 feet, but other areas of New Jersey will continue to see rising waters.

A flood warning is in effect for Bergen, Essex, Passaic and Union until 1:30 p.m.

In Manville, police warned all roadways into and out of the town are flooded and closed. At 11 a.m., the police department posted "All roadways are flooded. Do not drive. Avoid the area."

Twelve people needed to be rescued overnight in Paterson and 30 streets needed to be closed, Paterson Mayor André Sayegh said at a news conference.

"The storm is over, we are now bracing ourselves for the aftermath," Sayegh said. He said the Passaic is currently forecast to crest tomorrow around 10 feet, which would put the community in a similar flooding situation to what it had to deal with before Christmas.

Parts of Lodi, New Jersey are flooded Wednesday morning after heavy rain dropped inches of water leading to cresting of the Saddle River.

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency beginning Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday. Murphy warned that for residents who live near the Passaic River, the worst is still to coming later this week when the river is expected to crest.

Storm update: We are concerned with the area around the Passaic River, which is not due to crest until later today or Thursday.



We anticipate additional flooding in that area beyond what towns are experiencing this morning. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 10, 2024

Friday night and into Saturday more rain is expected. Up to 2" of rain is possible in the storm later this week -- not forecast to be as much rainfall as we just had in Tuesday's storm, but it will add even more water into the Passaic River, which will still be in flood stage.