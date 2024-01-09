State of emergency declared for NJ ahead of Tuesday storm; 60 mph gusts possible for NYC

What to Know The tri-state area is expected to get a significant amount of rainfall in the 2 to 4-inch range from midday Tuesday through early Wednesday. The rain will fall on top of up to a foot of snow cover in some interior locations, leading to flooding concerns

Wind gusts will get above 60 mph in some areas, leading to power outage worries, especially on the Jersey Shore and Long Island. Storm Team 4 is predicted widespread major river flooding throughout the area. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a statement of emergency beginning at 5 p.m. New York City has issued a travel advisory for the duration of the storm

Once we get through Tuesday's storms and the impacts from that, we are watching another rain system for Friday night into Saturday

A state of emergency takes effect for all 21 New Jersey counties later Tuesday, as the second major winter storm of the season threatens extreme flooding and wind damage across the entire metro area.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the order would take effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, allowing resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm. A widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected to fall on the tri-state between Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday. That comes on top of the foot-plus of snow that fell in some spots this past weekend and as parts of New Jersey still struggle to recover from last month's floods.

"This storm will exacerbate the effects of the inclement conditions we experienced in December and this past weekend and may precede another storm Friday night," Murphy, a Democrat, said in a statement. "As always, I urge all New Jerseyans – including residents in our coastal and riverine communities – to follow all safety protocols and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary."

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued no such emergency directive, but urged residents to prepare for widespread flooding and power outages. Those anticipated power outages extend to New York City, which was just added to the National Weather Service's high wind warning Tuesday morning. Check the latest alerts for your neighborhood.

The approaching system doesn't threaten more of the white stuff, so Central Park's nearly two-year snow drought continues -- but heavy rain, especially on top of the weekend snow cover, is expected to make it an impactful storm.

New York City issued a travel advisory for the duration of the storm, warning about the difficulty of travel and getting around during the peak of the rain Tuesday evening.

Tuesday will bring heavy rain starting by late morning, and getting heavier through Tuesday night. Temps will climb into the 50s, and that, combined with the heavy rain, will lead to rapid snow melt.

Widespread river flooding is expected across New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley, particularly the areas with snow cover. Some flooding may be severe.

Track the rain and wind forecasts hour by hour.

New Jersey dealt with extensive flooding in late December, and many are still struggling with the damage.

Winds will also be a concern, with gusts topping 50 mph on Tuesday night. Power outages and downed trees can be expected, especially on the Jersey Shore and the South Shore of Long Island. Gusts could also be particularly problematic on Staten Island. The rain should wind down before Wednesday's morning commute, but high winds are expected to linger.

A high wind warning will be in effect starting Tuesday at 6 p.m. through Wednesday morning for Staten Island, Brooklyn, and parts of Queens, Suffolk, and Nassau counties in New York. In New Jersey, Monmouth, Ocean, Cumberland, Atlantic, and Cape May counties are subject to the high wind warning. The southern half of Fairfield County in Connecticut is also under the warning.

Once the next mess moves out, we're looking at warmer temperatures Wednesday as well as residual flooding. The weather briefly improves for the end of the week, with mostly sunny skies and above-average temperatures Thursday.

More rain could return as early as Friday evening. Thunder is also possible. This one could begin briefly as wintry precipitation for far northwest counties. Another significant batch of rain could be part of the system this weekend.

Next weekend looks iffy at this point, but there's plenty of time for the forecast to change.

Track any approaching precipitation using our interactive radar below.