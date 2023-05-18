real estate

Rent Prices Hit New Record High Prices Across These NYC Boroughs

An April 2023 report details how apartment rental prices continue to climb

By Emmy Beck-Aden

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • A report prepared and published by Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers & Consultants and Douglas Elliman Real Estate breaks down the numbers behind this spring’s competitive apartment market.
  • The report indicates that the median rent in Manhattan hit a new high for the second month in a row. The new median rent is over $4,200, beating its previous record-high in March of $4,175.
  • The median rental price in Brooklyn as of April 2023 was around $3,500, average studio price of nearly $2,900, and a one-bedroom can be found for roughly $3,350 on average. 

If you’re on the hunt for a new rental in the Big Apple, now might not be the best time to make the move.

A report prepared and published by Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers & Consultants and Douglas Elliman Real Estate breaks down the numbers behind this spring’s competitive apartment market.

Manhattan

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The report indicates that the median rent in Manhattan hit a new high for the second month in a row. The new median rent is over $4,200, beating its previous record-high in March of $4,175.

Median rent in Manhattan has risen around 8% year-over-year, and new leases year-over-year (excluding renewals) dipped nearly 14%. The average rental price, as of April 2023, in this borough for a one-bedroom is just shy of $4,300, while a studio comes in at slightly under $3,300 on average.

Brooklyn

News

NYPD 5 hours ago

Body Pulled from Harlem River Is 13-Year-Old Boy Missing Since Friday, Family Confirms

Martha Stewart 7 hours ago

SI Swimsuit Cover Star Martha Stewart Addresses Critics Who Say She Had Plastic Surgery

Although prices over in Brooklyn are slightly cheaper, the changes have been more drastic, the report found.

The median rent year-over-year climbed almost 15%, while 24% less new leases (excluding renewals) hit the market.

The median rental price as of April 2023 was around $3,500, average studio price of nearly $2,900, and a one-bedroom can be found for roughly $3,350 on average. 

The median rent is record-worthy as well, after the previous record was set last August.

Northwest Queens

Apartments in Northwest Queens had the lowest year-over-year median rent increase of just under 13%, with the price point at around $3,500. The area however had the largest dip in new lease options, seeing a decrease of 33.3% (excluding renewals) year-over-year.

Prices in April 2023 split the difference between those seen in Manhattan and Brooklyn. An average studio is marked at $3,000 and a one-bedroom at a little over $3,400.

All About Timing

Apartments typically fly off the shelves quickly, especially in a couple of boroughs. Manhattan and Brooklyn both saw a decrease in year-over-year marketing time (days on market), with Manhattan at a 20-day decrease and Brooklyn at a 15-day decrease.

Northwest Queens meanwhile saw an 11-day increase year-over-year, so potential residents may have some more flexible timing when finding their apartment match.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

real estateBrooklynManhattanQueensRent
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us