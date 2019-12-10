White Castle Yanks Popular Sliders From Retail Frozen Food Sections

What to Know White Castle has announced a voluntary recall of certain frozen cheese and hamburgers at select retailers over bacteria concerns

A sample from one of its facilities tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious or even deadly infections

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the recall; if you have any of the affected products though, throw them out

White Castle has voluntarily recalled certain packs of frozen cheeseburgers and hamburgers from retailers' frozen food sections nationwide over concerns about possible bacterial contamination, the company said.

The recall announced Friday applies to a limited number of frozen six-pack cheeseburgers, hamburgers and jalapeno cheeseburgers, as well as 16-pack hamburgers and cheeseburgers at select retail shelves nationwide.

Any products with best by dates ranging from Aug. 4, 2020 to Aug. 17, 2020 are being pulled over the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in vulnerable populations, White Castle said. Healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms like fever and abdominal pain or headache, but Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

To date, public health officials haven't reported any illness associated with the recall. White Castle says it discovered the problem during a recent third party lab testing of its frozen sandwiches from one manufacturing facility. It says it has taken aggressive steps at the facility where the problem was identified, including intensive sanitation and cleaning with guidance from outside food safety experts, enhancing already strong food safety testing protocols and conducting comprehensive testing to confirm no presence of listeria in the facility.

Anyone who may have bought one of the affected items is urged to throw it out immediately or return it to the store where it was purchased. For full details on the lot codes affected and how to contact White Castle for more information, click here.