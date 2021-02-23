Nearly 100,000 Pounds of Beef-Based Seasonings Recalled for Improper Import

Federal regulators ordered the recall of nearly 100,000 pounds of seasoning for Chinese dishes -- some of it shipped to New York -- after finding it was improperly imported from China.

The Food Safety Inspection Service said GLG Trading of California would recall 96,810 pounds of seasoning products imported from China without inspection.

At issue is the presence of beef tallow (a form of rendered beef fat), an ingredient in packaged Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning, in three flavors -- medium, slightly spicy and super spicy.

FSIS said products were shipped to retail and restaurants in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, New York and Texas. There are no reports of illness, though FSIS said anyone with the products should throw them out or return them for a refund.

The agency rated this as a Class I recall, meaning "This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."