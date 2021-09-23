Boppy Recalling 3 Million Newborn Loungers After 8 Kids Die of Suffocation

Boppy Co. will recall more than 3 million newborn loungers after eight children suffocated in them in recent years, federal regulators and the maker of popular baby products said Thursday.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Boppy would recall 3.3 million units of its Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers.

The agency said the kids died between 2015 and 2020; in all cases, they apparently rolled onto their sides or stomachs and were left unable to breathe.

The CPSC warned owners of the units to stop using them immediately and contact the company for a full refund.

“We are devastated to hear of these tragedies,” the company said in a statement. “Boppy is committed to doing everything possible to safeguard babies, including communicating the safe use of our products to parents and caregivers, and educating the public about the importance of following all warnings and instructions and the risks associated with unsafe sleep practices for infants. The lounger was not marketed as an infant sleep product and includes warnings against unsupervised use.”

The recalled products were on the market from 2004 through this month, and were sold at large physical and online retailers.

It is not the first time Boppy has had to recall a product over an infant suffocation risk. In the summer of 2019 the company recalled 14,000 head and neck support accessories due to the risk they may be overstuffed and tilt a child's head too far forward.