Ready for Gridlock? What to Know as 2021 UN General Assembly Convenes

What to Know Security is tight around Manhattan's east side as world leaders gather again for the 2021 United Nations General Assembly after skipping last year due to the pandemic

Police have closed streets around the UN, located at First Avenue and 42nd Street, and set up many security checkpoints

Commuters will be better off walking or taking the subway

Despite the still raging COVID-19 pandemic, more than 100 world leaders are heading to New York for the annual high-level United Nations gathering and the meetings are expected to once again cause a major gridlock.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The NYPD over the weekend announced street closures and anticipated traffic delays relating to the UN General Assembly. The UN Headquarters is located at First Avenue and 42nd Street, so the East side of Manhattan will not be a friendly place for drivers.

The street closures began Sunday, Sept. 19 and will run through Sunday, Sept. 26 and use of public transportation for the duration of the General Assembly is highly encouraged.

Police have set up several security checkpoints around the city and people may be searched and asked for identification. Commuters will be better off walking or taking the subway.

The following streets will be closed to traffic starting Monday:

1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. The tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48th Street will remain open for passenger cars. Trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access until the end of each day’s session.

44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

The following will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at approximately 5:00 a.m.:

42nd Street from the FDR Drive to 2nd Avenue

42nd Street Exit and Entrance Ramps of the FDR Drive

The following streets will have one traffic lane dedicated to emergency vehicles for the duration of the General Assembly:

42nd Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue

57th Street from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue

2ndAvenue from 41st Street to 57th Street

FDR Drive (Southbound at 63rd Street and Northbound at South Ferry) will also be subjected to intermittent closures, the NYPD said.

Parking will not be permitted on these streets: