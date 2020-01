Authorities are responding to a raging fire at a multiple-story building in Queens.

Raw video posted to the Citizen app showed angry flames leaping from the roof as firefighters responded to the blaze on Steinway Street around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

There were no details on possible injuries or a potential cause of the fire, which appeared to have overtaken several apartments. Those were seen completely illuminated by orange as firefighters worked to douse flames.