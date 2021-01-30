Queens Hit-and-Run Driver Fatally Strikes Good Samaritan Assisting Disabled Car: Police

Police are trying to track down a driver who allegedly struck a man in Queens and then took off.

The deadly hit-and-run happened on the eastbound side of the Nassau Expressway near North Hanger Road in Brookville around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

Police say a driver in a blue Ford E-350 van struck a 51-year-old man who was trying to help another driver in a disabled vehicle.

The suspect then left the van at the scene and ran off on foot, authorities say.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity had not been released as of Saturday morning pending family notification.

Any details of a suspect description were not immediately provided by police.