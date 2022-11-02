Queens

Brawl Erupts at NYC High School; 5 Students Arrested, 1 Hurt

It started when a male student "disrespected" a female student, according to officials. Then chaos broke out

By Melissa Colorado

Five students -- three boys and two girls -- were arrested Wednesday and likely will be charged with assault following a melee at their Queens high school, authorities say.

The disturbance at the High School for Law Enforcement and Public Safety on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard in Jamaica, which has about 465 kids enrolled in its grade 9-12 and special education programs, broke out shortly after noon.

Cops say it started when a boy "disrespected" a girl -- and other students joined in the fracas.

At least one person was reported to have been injured. News 4 cameras spotted a male student being escorted to a waiting ambulance. His face appeared swollen and his right hand was wrapped up. He wasn't wearing handcuffs.

One student said multiple brawls erupted around the same time, while some parents said they were bothered to learn of the lockdown from their children rather than the school.

The investigation is ongoing.

