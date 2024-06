Here are the road closures for NYC's National Puerto Rican Day Parade

New York City's National Puerto Rican Day Parade will return in person this Sunday.

Now in its 67th year, the parade will go up Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 79th Street starting at 11 a.m. This year it acknowledges the municipality of San Germán, Puerto Rico and the Puerto Rican communities of Hawaii.

The following streets will be closed for the National Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sunday June 9, 2024 at the discretion of the NYPD in Manhattan.

Formation:

West/East 44th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 45th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 46th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 47th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 48th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 79th Street

Dispersal:

5th Avenue between 79th Street and 86th Street

East 79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 84th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 85th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Miscellaneous: