NYC Puerto Rican Day Parade is Sunday: what to know

The 67th annual event along Fifth Avenue celebrates the culture, arts, achievements and legacy of Puerto Rico and its people. Telemundo 47, sister station of NBC 4 New York, will stream the parade live on its website and app.

By TELEMUNDO 47

Puerto Rican pride will be celebrated this Sunday in New York City in its typical colorful style.

Now in its 67th year, the parade will go up Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 79th Street starting at 11 a.m. This year it acknowledges the municipality of San Germán, Puerto Rico and the Puerto Rican communities of Hawaii.

Affectionately known as “The City de las Lomas” and founded in 1511, San Germán is the second-oldest municipality in Puerto Rico and one of its first Spanish settlements.

Parade organizers and Mayor Eric Adams held a Puerto Rican flag-raising ceremony at Bowling Green Park in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday to officially kick off parade week.

“The tributes to the people of San Germán and the Puerto Rican community in Hawaii include the easternmost and westernmost parts of the Puerto Rican communities throughout the United States,” Lillian Rodríguez López, NPRDP Board of Directors President, said in a statement. “Our 2024 theme, Boricua de Corazón, captures our collective feeling that being Puerto Rican is fundamental to our identity and lives in our hearts no matter where we are in the world.”

What is the event about

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade (NPRDP) is the largest demonstration of cultural pride in the United States. Now in its 67th year, the parade takes place from 44th Street to 79th Street along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, in honor of the 3.5 million inhabitants of Puerto Rico and over 5 million people residing in the United States.

Street Closures

The following streets will be closed for the National Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sunday June 9, 2024 at the discretion of the NYPD in Manhattan.

Formation:

  • West/East 44th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • West/East 45th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • West/East 46th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • West/East 47th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • West/East 48th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Route:

  • 5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 79th Street

Dispersal:

  • 5th Avenue between 79th Street and 86th Street
  • East 79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
  • East 80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
  • East 81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
  • East 82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
  • East 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
  • East 84th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • East 85th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Miscellaneous:

  • Madison Avenue between East 42nd Street and East 86th Street
  • 6th Avenue between West 42nd Street and West 49th Street
  • West/East 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • West/East 42nd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • West 51st Street between Rockefeller Plaza and 5th Avenue
  • West 58th Street between Grand Army Plaza and 5th Avenue
  • East 60th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • East 64th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • East 66th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • East 69th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
  • East 70th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • East 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
  • East 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Where can I watch the parade

Telemundo 47, sister station of NBC 4 New York, will stream the parade live on its website here and app.

Important: The parade broadcast will have only ambient sound from the event.

Where can I find more information

You can visit this website.

