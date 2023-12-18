Grand Central Terminal

Pro-Palestinian demonstration gathers outside Port Authority Bus Terminal during Monday afternoon commute

The group marched to the Port Authority Bus Terminal from Grand Central Terminal, where police limited access to several entrances

By Chris Glorioso and NBC New York Staff

A pro-Palestinian demonstration has gathered outside the Port Authority Bus Terminal in midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon.

The group marched down 42nd Street from Grand Central Terminal where the MTA earlier warned commuters about travel restrictions..

In a social post on X, formerly Twitter, a Long Island Rail Road account said passengers should "expect possible access restrictions to/from Grand Central due to demonstrations in the area." A short time later, a follow-up post said there were restrictions in place.

The MTA recommends travelers allow extra travel time through Grand Central Monday afternoon.

Demonstrators could be seen in the main hall at Grand Central shortly after 3 p.m. Police closed some of the entrances to the terminal.

Flyers posted to social media also said protests were planned at Penn Station for later Monday.

