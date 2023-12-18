Pro-Palestinian demonstration gathers outside Port Authority Bus Terminal during Monday afternoon commute

A pro-Palestinian demonstration has gathered outside the Port Authority Bus Terminal in midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon.

The group marched down 42nd Street from Grand Central Terminal where the MTA earlier warned commuters about travel restrictions..

In a social post on X, formerly Twitter, a Long Island Rail Road account said passengers should "expect possible access restrictions to/from Grand Central due to demonstrations in the area." A short time later, a follow-up post said there were restrictions in place.

The MTA recommends travelers allow extra travel time through Grand Central Monday afternoon.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Expect possible access restrictions to/from Grand Central due to demonstrations in the area.



Follow guidance from on-site MTA personnel and the police.



Build in added travel time and use our TrainTime app or https://t.co/LYwhwafjfY to see how train service is running. pic.twitter.com/zT5g1vA5r7 — LIRR (@LIRR) December 18, 2023

.@NYPDnews Protest Activity: Expect traffic delays & emergency personnel near Grand Central Terminal, Manhattan. Use alternate routes. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) December 18, 2023

Demonstrators could be seen in the main hall at Grand Central shortly after 3 p.m. Police closed some of the entrances to the terminal.

Flyers posted to social media also said protests were planned at Penn Station for later Monday.