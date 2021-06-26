‘Pride All the Time': Crowds Come Out for NYC Pride Despite 2nd Year of Smaller Celebrations

It's still a departure from the 50th anniversary held in New York City two years ago, but crowds are gathering once again this weekend to continue the celebrations, marches and protests synonymous with Pride.

Crowds filled Greenwich Village once again Friday night as bars welcomed back late-night patrons for the last weekend of June, the city's official Pride weekend.

Some elements remain virtual this year, while other events are keeping capacity limits in place in the wake of the pandemic. That includes the Heritage of Pride Parade scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

"It is still primarily virtual, there is a small showcase of around 200 people who wil be there, but it's definitely not the march we're used to. Come back next year, 2022, for that," one organizer told News 4.

Between Friday, Saturday and Sunday, this year's Pride weekend offers events both in person and online to meet New Yorkers where they are most comfortable. For the complete list of scheduled events and programs, click here.

Police officers were uninvited in tune with the origin of pride as a riot at the Stonewall Inn and in solidarity with LGBTQ people of color. But fewer people are expected overall as the pandemic wanes, says NYC Pride media director Dan Dimant.

"[Pride] will have certain virtual elements, obviously with the pandemic winding down, we couldn't bring everything back in person," the organizer added.

The NYC Pride March broadcast special returns for a fifth consecutive year and will feature live performances, on-air interviews, and exciting street-side marching activity.

Following the broadcast, a virtual experience of the March will begin online across streaming platforms. The virtual program will feature groups and organizations that would typically take to the streets for the annual NYC Pride March.

The show will stream on NYC Pride’s Facebook and Youtube on Sunday, June 27 beginning at 3 p.m.

Despite the changes to Pride for a second consecutive year, it was clear by the turnout Friday night that New Yorkers were ready to celebrate again.

"The parade is fun, but to me it's not about the parade," one New Yorker said. Another added, "It shouldn't be just one weekend, it should be pride all the time."