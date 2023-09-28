Powerball 2nd prize ticket sold in Queens, but $925M jackpot is still up for grabs

The Powerball jackpot could reach the billion dollar mark again soon after no one matched all the numbers for Tuesday night's drawing, but one lucky person in Queens did wake up a lot richer.

One second-prize-winning ticket was sold at 37th Ave. Grocery Inc. in Jackson Heights, according to New York Lottery. The ticket is worth $1,000,000.

The winning numbers were: 1, 7, 46, 47, 63, Powerball 7 and Power Play 3x.

With no lucky player snagging the top jackpot, the estimated winning has increased to $925 million for Saturday, Sep. 30, drawing. The jackpot has grown so large because there have been 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner, dating back to July 19. Powerball's terrible odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes becoming ever larger as they repeatedly roll over when no one wins.

The largest jackpot was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize hit by a player in California in November 2022.