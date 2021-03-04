What to Know Got a pothole? Grab your phone to let New Jersey road crews know.

Transportation Department crews in New Jersey are targeting potholes created by a difficult winter. The annual campaign, which began Wednesday, comes as the DOT reports a large number of potholes are posing a risk to motorists.

New Jersey motorists can report problem spots by calling 1-800-POTHOLE or they can go online to the state DOT website.

Potholes are created by water seeping into cracks in the asphalt that expand when the water freezes, the DOT said.

“NJDOT crews work year-round to repair potholes and keep our highways in good condition, but at this time of year it becomes our primary focus, especially after the winter that we have had,” Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in a statement. “

This winter has been especially harsh on state highways resulting in a large number of potholes. We’re asking for your help by reporting potholes on state highways.



DOT crews have repaired 90,639 potholes between July 1, 2020 and March 1.

More extensive repairs will take place when the weather warms up and asphalt plants reopen, the DOT said.

Message boards will alert motorists to repairs and drivers are urged to slow down for the safety of workers.

