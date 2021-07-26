Long Island

Possible Shark Bite Suspends Swimming at Jone Beach

jones beach kickoff may 26 2014

A lifeguard working at Jones Beach State Park on Monday was "potentially" bitten by a shark, prompting officials to suspend swimming for several hours.

NYS Parks officials say the incident happened around 11 a.m. near Central Mall. The lifeguard was treated at the scene before moving to a nearby hospital "for further examination."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

State Police responded to the beach and flew a drone to inspect the waters near the possible shark bite. The beach reopened roughly three hours later after the drone flights failed to spot a shark, according to a parks official.

Local

jumping 2 hours ago

Meet Jessica Springsteen, Olympic Equestrian and Bruce's Daughter

Cuomo Under Fire 31 mins ago

Cuomo Questions Neutrality of AG Investigators

Five hours after the incident, officials could still not confirm whether the lifeguard suffered a shark bite or provide additional details.

"The nature of the injury remains under medical investigation at this time," a state parks spokesperson said.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long IslandJones Beachsharksnys parks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us