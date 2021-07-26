Possible Shark Bite Suspends Swimming at Jone Beach

A lifeguard working at Jones Beach State Park on Monday was "potentially" bitten by a shark, prompting officials to suspend swimming for several hours.

NYS Parks officials say the incident happened around 11 a.m. near Central Mall. The lifeguard was treated at the scene before moving to a nearby hospital "for further examination."

State Police responded to the beach and flew a drone to inspect the waters near the possible shark bite. The beach reopened roughly three hours later after the drone flights failed to spot a shark, according to a parks official.

Five hours after the incident, officials could still not confirm whether the lifeguard suffered a shark bite or provide additional details.

"The nature of the injury remains under medical investigation at this time," a state parks spokesperson said.