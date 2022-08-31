Possible Human Body Part Turns Up on Sewage Conveyor Belt at NYC Facility

A city employee made a gruesome discovery at a Bronx filtration facility on Wednesday when half of a person's leg, possibly, turned up on a sewage conveyor belt, authorities say.

The report about the find at the Department of Environmental Protection's Ryawa Avenue building in Hunts Point came in around 8:30 a.m. Police say a worker reported finding a left leg, from the knee down, on the conveyor belt.

The medical examiner's office was notified and is responding. No other details were immediately available.