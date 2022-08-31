Bronx

Possible Human Body Part Turns Up on Sewage Conveyor Belt at NYC Facility

Few details were immediately available

chopper bronx remains
News 4

A city employee made a gruesome discovery at a Bronx filtration facility on Wednesday when half of a person's leg, possibly, turned up on a sewage conveyor belt, authorities say.

The report about the find at the Department of Environmental Protection's Ryawa Avenue building in Hunts Point came in around 8:30 a.m. Police say a worker reported finding a left leg, from the knee down, on the conveyor belt.

The medical examiner's office was notified and is responding. No other details were immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BronxDepartment of Environmental ProtectionHuman RemainsHunts PointSewage
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us