Jersey City

Port Authority Officer Critically Injured, 10 Others Hurt in Jersey City Crash

A Port Authority police officer was critically injured in a major crash involving several vehicles early Tuesday morning.

At least 10 other people, all appeared to be civilians, were also injured in the incident and have been rushed to the hospital, according to authorities. The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. near Palisades Avenue and Route 139 in Jersey City.

At least one of the vehicles was overturned. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

