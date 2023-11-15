Suspicious package prompts earlier closures, delays at Port Authority Bus Terminal; service resuming

Several areas of the Port Authority Midtown Bus Terminal were closed to passengers and bus service Wednesday evening due to a suspicious package.

Gov. Kathy Hochul posted on X, formerly Twitter, shortly after 10:30 p.m. and said "the package was found and cleared from the area, and service is now resuming."

The NYPD earlier was advising commuters to "expect traffic delays, mass transit disruptions & emergency personnel" in the area of the Port Authority Bus Terminal and telling passengers to avoid the area while it was handling the package.

Shortly before 10 p.m., people could be seen standing outside the terminal unable to enter.

The Port Authority social media account on X, formerly Twitter, had said the Midtown Bus Terminal, North Wing, Subway and Lower Levels were closed with no bus service, but NJ Transit service out of the North Wing, 3rd Floor was open. The NJ Transit account warned of 30-minute delays.

NJ Transit bus tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit rail and PATH lines at Newark, Hoboken, and 33rd Street, according to the NJ Transit account.

Though service was resuming shortly before 11 p.m., commuters could still see residual delays and impacts.