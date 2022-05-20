Port Authority Busts Toll Scofflaw in NJ. Turns Out MTA Has Beef With Him, Too

A 41-year-old Brooklyn man busted for allegedly trying to hide his back license plate as he went through a cashless lane on the New Jersey side of the Holland Tunnel was found to be a persistent toll scofflaw who also owes the MTA tens of thousands in violation, the Port Authority said Friday.

Quintin White was pulled over around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, so the height of the morning rush, after a Port Authority officer saw him allegedly use a mechanical device to hide his rear license plate as it passed through the cashless gate.

The front license plate was missing.

White was taken to the Holland Tunnel Command for arrest processing on pending charges including theft of services, tampering with public records and possession of a burglar's tools, Port Authority officials said. That's where investigators discovered the Brooklyn man to have a lengthy record of unpaid violations, they said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, a registration check of the vehicle White was driving shows known violations at 20 Port Authority tolls, adding up to about $1,320 in outstanding fees. He also allegedly owes the MTA $22,831.49, officials said.

The 41-year-old White isn't the registered owner of the BMW he was driving at the time of his arrest but did admit to driving the car regularly and being the person responsible for the owed fees and tolls, Port Authority police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if White had retained an attorney.