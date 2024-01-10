Popular Central Park photo spot reopens after repairs

A Central Park spot popular with visitors and photographers (particularly in the fall) will be has reopened after being closed since late November for a renovation.

Crews were replacing the wooden decking on the bridge.

The 60-foot structure across Central Park Lake was built in 1862. The beautiful meeting and popular photography spot connects Cherry Hill and The Ramble.

Photos from the Central Park Conservancy show the new wooden decking across the bridge.

Central Park Conservancy (courtesy: Central Park Conservancy)

Central Park Conservancy