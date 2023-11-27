Popular Central Park photo spot closed for repairs: What to know

A Central Park spot popular with visitors and photographers (particularly in the fall) will be closed through the earliest part of 2024.

The picturesque Bow Bridge is closed for renovation from Nov. 27 until the end of Jan. 2024. That means no late-fall strolls or holiday photos happening on the scenic span.

The Central Park Conservancy said the repairs will last until the middle of winter. Crews will be replacing the wooden decking on the bridge.

The 60-foot structure across Central Park Lake was built in 1862. The beautiful meeting spot connects Cherry Hill and The Ramble.

