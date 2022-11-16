Police Searching for Man Who Attacked Food Cart Vendor



The NYPD is looking for a man who assaulted and robbed a man selling food near Grand Army Plaza on Nov. 9.

Investigators say the man approached a food cart on Flatbush Ave. around 7:30 a.m. and demanded the 59-year-old vendor give him free food.

When the vendor refused, police say the man punched him in the face multiple times.

They say he damaged a window in the food cart and took a tip jar containing an unknown amount of money before fleeing north on Flatbush Ave.

Police say the victim sustained a minor injury to his forehead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/