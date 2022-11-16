NYPD

Police Searching for Man Who Attacked Food Cart Vendor


The NYPD is looking for a man who assaulted and robbed a man selling food near Grand Army Plaza on Nov. 9.

Investigators say the man approached a food cart on Flatbush Ave. around 7:30 a.m. and demanded the 59-year-old vendor give him free food.

When the vendor refused, police say the man punched him in the face multiple times.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

They say he damaged a window in the food cart and took a tip jar containing an unknown amount of money before fleeing north on Flatbush Ave.

Police say the victim sustained a minor injury to his forehead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/

Local

LGBTQ 11 hours ago

NYC's Oldest Gay Bar May Soon Get Landmark Status

Gangs 9 hours ago

NYPD Busts 32 Alleged Members of Rival Gangs That Have Terrorized Brooklyn Communities

This article tagged under:

NYPDFlatbushfoodcartgrandarmyplaza
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us