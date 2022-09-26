Sex Crime

Police Searching for Alleged Serial Groper in Brooklyn Riding Around on Moped

By Myles Miller

A wanted poster on South 3rd Street and Hooper Street in Williamsburg only tells part of the story of a one-man crime spree across Brooklyn.

Police are searching for an accused sexual predator who they said is riding around on a moped, groping women throughout the borough. Special Victims detectives said that in August and September, at least seven women were victimized by the man.

The first incident occurred on Aug. 30, which was just the start of the disturbing trend. According to police, the suspect sexually assaulted three women with an hour during the morning rush.

"He comes from behind, grabs the female, and takes off on the moped," said Det. Vincent Cuomo, adding that the suspect has been seen wearing a soccer jersey or a white T-shirt.

What may be worse is where and when the suspect has chosen to strike: The pattern has taken place near schools, in broad daylight, and in highly populated areas.

"He does seem to look for people who aren't paying attention," said Det. Christopher Herbert.

NYPD statistics show that sex crime have been on the rise, with 3,700 incidents in 2022. That's comparted to 3,429 in 2021, nearly an 8 percent increase.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

