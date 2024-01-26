Police raid alleged Queens brothels disguised as massage parlors or other illegal businesses

The NYPD conducted raids on multiple alleged brothels in Queens posing as massage parlors or other businesses, with at least half a dozen storefronts in just one neighborhood alone involved in the prostitution sting.

Police busted down a door and forced their way what was believed to be a brothel on 95th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights. Surveillance video from a neighboring business showed an officer turn around and kick the door in, leaving behind shattered glass in front of the shop that was disguised as a massage parlor.

Investigators could be seen taking photos as evidence. Some of the department’s highest ranking officials were at the scene to shut down the alleged sex den.

"Closed by court order. No more. We’re done with this," said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell, as the department doubled down on its messaging.

"We will do everything within the law to shut you down. If you open up again under a different name we’re gonna repeat the process again — come back and shut you down again," said NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry.

A restraining order sign marking the prostitution sting was left taped to a window. Inside the shop were curtains separating individual beds.

The NYPD said it also targeted other suspected brothels in Jackson Heights and Corona, each of which was accused of promoting prostitution. Mayor Eric Adams addressed officers assigned to the operation.

"We’re going to the heart of the problem. We’re going to go to those brothels that are attempting to take the city down a dark path that we’re not going to go through again," the mayor said.

The raid came after community members, including those with children, brought their concerns to Queens Councilman Francisco Moya.

"They should not be subjected to what they see here when prostitution is running rampant out in the open," said Moya.

Two women who appeared to be workers were seen leaving with their belongings, but the department did not make any arrests — instead saying the goal was not to arrest the women who were working at the illicit business. Police said the women were victims as well.

"We don’t want to lock up the women who work here, we want to get them help," said Daughtry.

Hours after the alleged brothels were shut down, surveillance video obtained by NBC New York showed at least some of the women who worked there back at it outside the now-shuttered shop. They were told to move along or face arrest by the NYPD.

Those who live in the area said police just scratched the surface and there are some still operating — but they closed when word of police raids started filtering through the neighborhood.