Police investigating after human remains found in wooded area of Long Island park

A walking trail at a Long Island state park was closed for hours after a body was discovered in the woods, according to officials.

The remains were found Monday night on the eastern edge of Sunken Meadow State Park in the Suffolk County town of Kings Park, state police said. Troopers spend several hours in the woods near the area where the man's body was found. A canine unit called in to assist in the search for clues to help determine the man's identity, as well as how and when he died.

A cause of death has not yet been determined. The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to find a manner and cause of how the man died. Police did not say whether or not criminality was suspected.

The trail sits along a quiet road with only a few scattered homes nearby. Much of the area was taped off as investigators looked for any hints as to what may have happened to the man.