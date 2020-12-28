Police in Brooklyn Shoot ‘Man With a Gun' in Leg: NYPD

Cops shot a man carrying a gun in a Brooklyn neighborhood Monday evening, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

At least one officer opened fire in Prospect Lefferts Gardens around 6 p.m., a police spokesperson confirmed.

Before the shooting, police were responding to a call for a man with a gun near Lenox Road and Rogers Avenue, the spokesperson added.

The man police shot at was struck in the leg, police said. Additional details of what led up to the shooting were not shared by authorities.

FNDY officials confirmed finding two patients at the scene of the reported shooting and transported each to a nearby hospital.

Police advised people to avoid the area while their investigation continued.