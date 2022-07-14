Police Identify Victim Struck by Vehicle in Deadly Hit-And-Run in East Village

Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in the East Village, and didn't even stop to check on the victim — although that wasn't the only vehicle that didn't stop to help.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. Thursday morning, as a 21-year-old man was walking across Houston Street near Forsyth Street, surveillance cameras showed. The traffic light changed as he was in the median, and a private sanitation truck slowed to let him pass.

At that same time, however, a black sedan can be seen speeding around the right side of the truck. The car struck the victim, identified as Andy Eduardo Gil, and dragged him along the street. Both the car and sanitation truck left Gil in the middle of the street, and drove away.

Gil was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

NYPD highway investigators shut down Houston Street for much of the morning, turning the major east-west thoroughfare into a crime scene as they combed for surveillance videos and any witnesses to the early morning hit and run.

Police are still searching for the driver of the car.

Statistics from the NYPD show that pedestrian deaths are down in 2022 compared to last year, with 53 killed in collisions thus far this year, versus 66 at this time in 2021.