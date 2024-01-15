subway surfing

Police identify 14-year-old killed in Brooklyn subway surfing accident

Police say 14-year-old Alam Reyes was hit by a train at the F train station in Midwood

By NBC New York Staff

A teenage boy who fell to his death in a subway surfing accident Friday in Brooklyn has been identified.

Police say 14-year-old Alam Reyes was hit by a train at the F train station in Midwood. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation remains ongoing but law enforcement officials believe the teen was subway surfing near the Avenue N station.

“Our thoughts are with the teenager’s family. Subway surfing kills," MTA President Richard Davey said in a statement. "Another innocent life has been lost, and it should not happen, I implore parents to talk with their children and teachers to speak with their students – riding on top of subway trains is reckless, dumb, and the consequences can be lethal.”

With the rise of subway surfing incidents, some of which have led to the deaths of young New Yorkers, state and city officials announced a new public campaign last year that aims to dissuade people from the dangerous act.

Part of the campaign “Subway Surfing Kills - Ride Inside, Stay Alive" involves the NYPD deploying officers to stations on elevated lines and doing home visits with youths who have been observed riding outside of trains. 

Data shows that subway surfing -- the practice of riding outside the subway trains -- takes place predominantly during the warmer school months during the afternoon, showcasing it as a popular, yet dangerous after-school activity.

The MTA is taking a new approach to combat the deadly teenage trend called "subway surfing." Andrew Siff reports.
