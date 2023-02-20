Police ID NYC Car Wash Worker Killed in Pre-Dawn Hit-Run; 2 Women Still Sought

Two women wanted in the hit-and-run death of a Bronx car wash employee, who was in the middle of cleaning a car Sunday morning when he was blindsided, are still on the run, police say.

Security footage wasn't able to get a good look at the suspects wanted in the crash that resulted in the death of 47-year-old Felix Bontia, and there has been no description yet of the two women released by police. Officials identified the Bronx man late Sunday.

Video captured the moment the employee at Speedway, a car wash off Webster Avenue, was crushed between the Toyota Rav4 he appeared to be cleaning and the suspect vehicle.

In the video, Bontia could be seen wiping down the car -- mere seconds after coming out of the wash -- around 5:30 a.m. The employee barely finishes wiping down one side of the car when the suspect comes barreling down the bus lane.

Police were looking for two women wanted in the Webster Avenue hit-and-run, last seen fleeing the scene.

Bontia was pinned between the Rav4 and a Ford Escape being driven by one of the suspects. The force of the crash propelled the Rav4 forward, landing facing an entirely different direction.

Police said a 58-year-old sitting in the driver's seat of the Rav4 received minor injuries from the collision and was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.