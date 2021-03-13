Queens

Police Believe Woman Killed on Queens Street Not Intended Target

Police taped off the street where a 37-year-old woman was struck in the head and later died, the NYPD said Saturday
Police believe a 37-year-old New York City woman fatally shot in the head on a city street was accidentally caught in a crossfire.

Gudelia Vallinas was shot on a street in Queens after 8 p.m. Friday and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, according to New York City police.

Police say the woman was one block from her Woodside home when she was struck by a stray bullet.

Witnesses described hearing multiple gunshots at that time and saw people scatter from the area.

There were no arrests and the investigation was continuing.

