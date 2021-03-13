Police Believe Woman Killed on Queens Street Not Intended Target

Police believe a 37-year-old New York City woman fatally shot in the head on a city street was accidentally caught in a crossfire.
Gudelia Vallinas was shot on a street in Queens after 8 p.m. Friday and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, according to New York City police.
Police say the woman was one block from her Woodside home when she was struck by a stray bullet.
News
Witnesses described hearing multiple gunshots at that time and saw people scatter from the area.
There were no arrests and the investigation was continuing.
Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press