Police Arrest Suspect in Death of Mother and Daughter, Feet From Unharmed Baby in NY Home

Authorities have arrested a 32-year-old suspect in the killing of two women who were found shot to death in the back of their Rockland County home last week

Clarkstown Police say Robert Williams of Hillcrest was taken into custody after an investigation that spanned multiple states. He was charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 27-year-old Kathleen Castor and her 63-year-old mother, Wanda.

Williams was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal contempt, police said. Officials didn't disclose a possible motive in the killings nor did they say if the victims knew the suspect.

The Castors' bodies were found in a Valley Cottage home on Lake Road. Kathleen Castor's infant daughter was found alive just feet away and is currently in the custody of child protective services.

A neighbor told NBC New York that he heard two gunshots, but he thought they were fireworks or a car backfiring.

A car associated with the Lake Road address was later found elsewhere in the county, but police didn't say where or if any weapons had yet been recovered.

"It's a very sad and tragic day in Rockland County," the county's district attorney, Tom Walsh, said shortly after the grisly discoveries.

Police say their investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Clarkstown Detective Bureau at (845) 639-5800.