2 Women Found Dead in New York Home, Case Probed as Double Homicide

Two women were found dead, apparently shot, in the back of their Rockland County home early Tuesday, authorities said.

Police in Clarkstown are treating the case as a double homicide. The victims were found in a Lake Road home in Valley Cottage shortly after 7 a.m. No details about them were immediately available other than that both were adults.

Authorities say the homicides appear to be an isolated incident and believe there is no threat to the public. Clarkstown police are expected to hold a news briefing on the case later Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective bureau at (845) 639-5800.