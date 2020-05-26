Rockland County

2 Women Found Dead in New York Home, Case Probed as Double Homicide

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clarkstown Detective Bureau at (845) 639-5800

police tape
Shutterstock

File Photo of Police Tape.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Two women were found dead, apparently shot, in the back of their Rockland County home early Tuesday, authorities said.

Police in Clarkstown are treating the case as a double homicide. The victims were found in a Lake Road home in Valley Cottage shortly after 7 a.m. No details about them were immediately available other than that both were adults.

Authorities say the homicides appear to be an isolated incident and believe there is no threat to the public. Clarkstown police are expected to hold a news briefing on the case later Tuesday.

Local

Coronavirus 3 hours ago

New Jersey OKs Outdoor Graduations Starting in July

MIS-C 6 hours ago

Nearly 200 Cases of Severe Child COVID Syndrome Now Being Investigated in NY, NJ

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective bureau at (845) 639-5800.

This article tagged under:

Rockland CountyhomicideClarkstown
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us