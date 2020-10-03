Police Arrest Suspect in Case of Stray Bullet That Killed NYC Mom

New York City police arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a 43-year-old Queens mother killed by a stray bullet inside her home last week.

Police say 31-year-old Issam Elabbar of Queens was apprehended by officers late Friday and charged with murder, manslaughter, criminal possession of a loaded firearm and petit larceny. Officials say a Crime Stoppers tip led police to Elabbar, who is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday.

The arrest comes just days after the offer of a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

Bertha Arriaga's 14-year-old son called 911 after finding his mom unresponsive in their Jackson Heights apartment shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, officials said. She had been shot in the head, and there was an apparent bullet hole in the front window. A family member said that she was alive when her son found her, and he ran into the other room to wake his father up.

Police released surveillance video Wednesday afternoon they say shows two persons of interest sought in connection with Arriaga's death.

The stray bullet apparently came through her front window from two men trying to steal a bike outside her building, according to authorities and emergency radio correspondence. The footage shows them working for quite some time to use an electric saw to unchain the bike; they make so much noise that people in the neighborhood take notice and it appears they fire a shot as they exit.

Arriaga's husband, Jorge, tried to perform CPR and do whatever he could to keep his wife alive, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say they believe the duo are part of a crew that has been stealing bikes in the area. Crime has increased in the area 4 percent over last year, lead in part by petit larceny jumping nearly 25 percent.

Attorney information for Elabbar was not immediately known.