NY State Trooper Hit by Car in RFK Bridge Shooting

The incident impacted traffic on a busy holiday travel day

Traffic is at a standstill moving toward the RFK Bridge.
A New York trooper has been hospitalized after a shooting on the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge Saturday afternoon.

New York State Police said a trooper was hit by a car around 1 p.m. on the Manhattan span of the bridge. The trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

The injured trooper had been conducting a traffic stop on the Bronx-bound bridge, two senior NYPD officials told News 4.

NYSP said an officer opened fire on the bridge but no one was hit. Two individuals were taken into custody, according to the NYPD officials.

The shooting investigation had significant portions of the bridge closed and caused major backups on what's expected to be a busy post-Thanksgiving travel day.

Hundreds of car were stopped before the bridge shortly after police took control of the scene shortly after 1 p.m.

The MTA said one lane of traffic was open in each direction.

This is a developing story.

