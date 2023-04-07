New York City is the mecca for a lot of things. Now it can add pickleball to the list.

The largest pickleball installation in the Northeast opened up Friday at Central Park's Wollman Rink, a months-long transformation that'll offer players of all skill levels access to the popularly revived, and now globally trending sport.

The rink has been turned into 14 pickleball courts offering 196 hours of play a day, according to CityPickle, which is running the installation and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. Each court can accommodate four to eight people at a time. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The installation stays through Oct. 9.

Pickleball exploded in popularity last year, thanks in part to support from the likes of LeBron James, Tom Brady and more than 36 million other Americans. It's the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., CityPickle says.

Confused about what it is? CityPickle explains, "It combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong on a badminton-size court that requires a net, paddle and wiffle ball. Enjoying a day of pickleball requires no existing knowledge of the game."

Great, no existing prior knowledge required: Where can we sign up?

You can just show up at Central Park and try to get a court, but CityPickle recommends booking in advance. Walk-ins are subject to availability. How much does it cost? You've got options:

Court reservations (up to 8 players): $80 per court per hour (Off-Peak) / $120 per court per hour (Peak)

(up to 8 players): $80 per court per hour (Off-Peak) / $120 per court per hour (Peak) Open play : $20 per player per hour (Off-Peak) / $30 per player per hour (Peak)

: $20 per player per hour (Off-Peak) / $30 per player per hour (Peak) Community play : $5 per player per hour (Free rental paddle included!)

: $5 per player per hour (Free rental paddle included!) Clinic: $40 per player per hour

Peak hours are 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and all day Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Off-peak hours are 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

CityPickle Here's an aerial view of the Wollman Rink transformation.

Have more questions? Check out CityPickle's FAQ page here.

CityPickle has run similar pop-up installations at Hudson Yards and the TWA Hotel. It plans to open a permanent location this spring at its Long Island City facility, which will feature a bar and restaurant along with indoor courts.

Here's a sneak preview of that one: