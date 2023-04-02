Pickleball Phenomenon Taking Over NYC Rink — Starting at Just $80 an Hour

A recent sports sensation has set up shop at an iconic New York City tourist spot.

Central Park's Wollman Rink is transforming into the city's biggest pickleball destination for the spring and summer. From April 7 to Oct. 9, the rink will offer daily play between 14 new dazzling courts.

Each of the courts can fit four to eight people apiece, and will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Renting a full court costs between $80 and $120 per hour, the latter price is for peak time slots.

According to the program's website, players of any level can access lessons, clinics, open play and league play.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The Wollman Rink installation, run by CityPickle, follows similar pop-ups at Hudson Yards and the TWA hotel. Online reservations for the Central Park run opened March 31.

Fans of the sport may be happy to learn that CityPickle plans to open a permanent location this spring. The Long Island City facility is expected to have a bar and restaurant, in addition to indoor courts.