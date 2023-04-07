New York DMV Debuts New Look, Tech as 2023 Auto Show Opens at Javits

It's a one-stop shop at the Javits Center this month.

The New York Department of Motor Vehicles is back at the Manhattan convention center for the annual auto show, this time around debuting a brand-new look.

The department's "new and improved" look will be on display until April 16.

The DMV will be open for business as well. Anyone stopping by the New York International Auto Show can conduct any typical transactions, including license renewal and organ donor registry.

Donate Life NYS will be on hand Friday, April 14, to field questions about organ, eye and tissue donation for "National Donate Life Blue & Green Day."

Getty Images Subaru vehicles on display during the 2023 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) in New York, US, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The event, which first opened in November 1900, has given the world a glimpse into the future and been a hallmark of the industry. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Staff will be hand for 10 days to help any customers looking to complete any online transactions with the department, including the following:

Address Change

Custom Plate Orders

License and Registration Renewals

Pay for a Driver Responsibility Assessment

Plead or pay a traffic ticket issued in New York City

Request DMV Records and/or Duplicate Documents

Schedule a Road Test

Enter Vision Test Results

The New York International Auto Show 2023 opened at Javits Center Friday and runs through April 16. Learn more.