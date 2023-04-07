Manhattan

New York DMV Debuts New Look, Tech as 2023 Auto Show Opens at Javits

Interested parties can also check out the selection of custom license plates through April 16

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's a one-stop shop at the Javits Center this month.

The New York Department of Motor Vehicles is back at the Manhattan convention center for the annual auto show, this time around debuting a brand-new look.

The department's "new and improved" look will be on display until April 16.

The DMV will be open for business as well. Anyone stopping by the New York International Auto Show can conduct any typical transactions, including license renewal and organ donor registry.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Donate Life NYS will be on hand Friday, April 14, to field questions about organ, eye and tissue donation for "National Donate Life Blue & Green Day."

Subaru vehicles on display during the 2023 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) in New York, US, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The event, which first opened in November 1900, has given the world a glimpse into the future and been a hallmark of the industry. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Getty Images
Subaru vehicles on display during the 2023 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) in New York, US, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The event, which first opened in November 1900, has given the world a glimpse into the future and been a hallmark of the industry. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Staff will be hand for 10 days to help any customers looking to complete any online transactions with the department, including the following:

  • Address Change
  • Custom Plate Orders
  • License and Registration Renewals
  • Pay for a Driver Responsibility Assessment
  • Plead or pay a traffic ticket issued in New York City
  • Request DMV Records and/or Duplicate Documents
  • Schedule a Road Test
  • Enter Vision Test Results

The New York International Auto Show 2023 opened at Javits Center Friday and runs through April 16. Learn more.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanJavits Centerdmveventsnyc auto show
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us